Ohio representatives vote along party lines on impeachment

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday evening.

The House approved both articles of impeachment, which were abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

As expected all of Ohio's Democratic congressional leaders voted in favor of impeachment on both articles and all of Ohio's Republican congressional delegates voted against impeachment.

Here's a breakdown of Ohio's votes:

Article I

Democrats:

Joyce Beatty — For impeachment

Marcia Fudge — For impeachment

Marcy Kaptur — For impeachment

Tim Ryan — For impeachment

Republicans:

Troy Balderson — Against impeachment

Steve Chabot — Against impeachment

Warren Davidson — Against impeachment

Bob Gibbs — Against impeachment

Anthony Gonzalez — Against impeachment

Bill Johnson — Against impeachment

Jim Jordan — Against impeachment

David Joyce — Against impeachment

Bob Latta — Against impeachment

Steve Stivers — Against impeachment

Mike Turner — Against impeachment

Brad Wenstrup — Against impeachment

Article II:

Democrats:

Joyce Beatty — For impeachment

Marcia Fudge — For impeachment

Marcy Kaptur — For impeachment

Tim Ryan — For impeachment

Republicans:

Troy Balderson — Against impeachment

Steve Chabot — Against impeachment

Warren Davidson — Against impeachment

Bob Gibbs — Against impeachment

Anthony Gonzalez — Against impeachment

Bill Johnson — Against impeachment

Jim Jordan — Against impeachment

David Joyce — Against impeachment

Bob Latta — Against impeachment

Steve Stivers — Against impeachment

Mike Turner — Against impeachment

Brad Wenstrup — Against impeachment

Following the historic vote, many of Ohio's political leaders released statements regarding the decision.

Here are the statements from some of Ohio's Republican representatives:

Rep. Troy Balderson (OH-12) said,

“A reputable impeachment process must be driven solely by facts – nothing else. In contrast, this process has operated based only on hearsay, assumptions, and political malice. After paying close attention to the hearings and reviewing the Articles of Impeachment, I have seen no evidence of the president committing impeachable offenses and will not support his impeachment.”

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16) said on Twitter,

"I voted no on impeachment. This is the first in our history where not a single piece of direct evidence of criminal action has been presented or alleged. The House pursued a partisan process, achieved a partisan outcome, and engaged in a partisan war."

You can read his full letter to constituents, here.

Rep. David Joyce (OH-14) said,

"As a former prosecutor, I know that any legitimate investigation must be free of bias, cannot predetermine the outcome and must present factual evidence of wrongdoing. These standards also apply to impeachment, which as history illustrates, is not to be invoked lightly. Impeachment was never intended to be a tool of political vengeance. However, this impeachment inquiry has operated on a rushed, artificial timeline set by Speaker Pelosi where due process was neglected, the majority of the testimony provided was secondhand, partisan presumptions were presented as facts and proof of impeachable acts was not articulated. If I were to vote in favor of the two articles of impeachment today, I would be setting a dangerous precedent for our country moving forward. What’s worse is that this process to undermine the President played out at the expense of the American people, halting progress on critical issues. It is up to all of us, no matter which side of the aisle we may fall on, to stop the partisan bickering and work across party lines to deliver results for our constituents. The people of Northeast Ohio sent me to Washington to fight for solutions to the issues that impact them and their families, like combating the opioid epidemic, restoring the Great Lakes, expanding jobs and opportunity, lifting wages and ensuring our veterans get the health care they deserve. No amount of partisan politics will stop me from continuing to do just that.”

Here are the statements from some of Ohio's Democratic representatives:

Rep. Tim Ryan (OH-13) said,

"It is with a heavy heart that I cast my vote for impeachment today, but we cannot have a President that is above the law. If my constituents do something wrong then they face the consequences. Today the House of Representative voted to hold him accountable. There is overwhelming evidence that the President used his public office and taxpayer money for personal and political gain. His actions threaten our free and fair elections, our national security, and our democracy. The President is not a king. In Article 1 of the Constitution, the Founding Fathers created Congress to write our laws and act as a check on the Executive Branch. This duty is not held lightly. Every member of Congress takes an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, and it is now more important than ever before to remember this pledge. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to remember that oath and put country before part."

Rep. Marica Fudge (OH-11) said,

"As a Member of Congress, I swore before God and country to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. With that oath in mind, today I voted to impeach the President based on the evidence of his abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The corroborated, undisputed facts on the record show the President ignored national security and other vital national interests for an improper personal political benefit when he enlisted a foreign power to corrupt our democratic elections. The official and public records clearly lay out the President’s numerous defiant attempts and overt actions to obstruct Congress’ investigation into his abuses of power. The President betrayed the public interest, undermined our national security, attempted to corrupt our free and fair elections – the cornerstone of American democracy – and refused to comply with constitutionally mandated Congressional oversight. These acts of betrayal cannot stand. I proudly stood with my colleagues and defended our Constitution today. No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law.”

Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH-03) said,

“We are a nation of laws, based on the principle that no one is above the law, but this president believes he can do anything he wants. As the record shows and the irrefutable testimonies by Trump Administration officials make crystal clear, President Trump welcomed foreign interference in the 2020 Election, abused the power of the presidency, and tried to cover it all up. I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution, as did the president. Unfortunately, he broke that sacred oath, but l will not. President Trump must be held accountable and removed from office—or I fear his actions will become even more reckless, dangerous, and lawless.”

The articles of impeachment will be sent to the Senate, where the president's trial is expected to begin in January. It is unclear how long it could last. A two-thirds vote (67 senators) is necessary for conviction and removal from office. With Republicans holding a majority in the senate, that is extremely unlikely.

The two previous presidents who were impeached, Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson, were both acquitted in the senate.

