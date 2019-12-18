× Odell Beckham Jr. on Browns: ‘I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here’

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– After weeks of rumors and speculation, Odell Beckham Jr. addressed concerns that he wants out of Cleveland.

The Browns wide receiver spoke with the media on Wednesday. While many of his recent answers have been vague, this time, he was direct with his message and maintained his sense of humor.

“I’ve been talking to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts, you know, a couple Canadian league teams that I’m also trying to get traded to,” Beckham said with a big grin.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’re going to figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave,” he added. “We’re going to be here. We’re going to do it again and we’re going to be, you know, what we felt like we should have been and correct all the little mistakes.”

“I definitely, for sure, ain’t going to the Steelers. That would never happen,” OBJ said. “Talking about returns to New York and all this other stuff, I don’t know people are getting this from. Definitely not going back there either.”

Beckham told reporters he hasn’t felt at home since he left college, but he is making a home in Cleveland. He cited his relationship with Jarvis Landry and even renovations to his house.

“I didn’t buy a house here to sell it.”

