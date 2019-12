Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Samantha Saldana is 36.

She's been missing since November 19 in Cleveland.

Police are concerned about her mental well-being.

She has several tattoos, including one on her neck that says, "Super cute."

If you can help, call detectives at (216)348-4232.

