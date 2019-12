BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW)– A man with multiple stab wounds was found inside a house in Barberton Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on 17th Street near West Hopocan Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene about a half hour later.

The victim’s name has not been released.

