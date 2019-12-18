Man in trench coat robs Cleveland bank at gunpoint, crashes car while fleeing

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is investigating the robbery of a bank on the city’s east side.

A man walked into the US Bank on Harvard Avenue Wednesday morning and pulled a long gun out from under his trench coat. The FBI said he pointed the weapon at the security guard, threatened two tellers and demanded cash.

He fled the bank in a green Honda Civic and hit a telephone poll. The crash caused significant damage to the front end and it loss part of the bumper. The car, which is believed to be from 1996 to 1998, had a temporary tag.

According to the FBI, the suspect had cream or powder covering his face. He is between 6 foot 3 and 6 foot 5 with a slender build. He had a tattoo from his wrist to his knuckles on one hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.