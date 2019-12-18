Man arrested for theft of Terry Francona’s World Series rings

PIMA COUNTY, Arizona (WJW) – The Pima County Sheriff reports one man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Cleveland Indians’ manager Terry Francona’s home.

Deputies were called to Francona’s Tucson home on November 7 for reports of a theft.

Francona’s World Series rings had been stolen, along with a check for $245,000.

Francona won two World Series titles as the manager of the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

The rings were recovered on December 17 when the suspected thief attempted to sell the rings to a sports memorabilia store in Phoenix.

Deputies arrested Jamey Estep, 33.

He faces felony charges of burglary, theft and trafficking in stolen property.