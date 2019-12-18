Local Mega Millions winner remains a mystery after purchasing $2 dollar ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio - The Ohio Lottery Commission says the winner of a $372 million lottery jackpot has yet to claim their winnings.

A single winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle Supermarket on Tyler Boulevard in Mentor.

It is the 20th Mega Millions jackpot sold in Ohio since 2002.

The Ohio Lottery on Wednesday told Fox 8 news that the winner purchased a $2 ticket using the auto-lotto feature.

Winning numbers were 22-30-53-55-56+16 for the December 17 drawing.

The winner has 180 days to claim their money.

They can choose a cash option of $251.5 million or an annuity that will pay out over the next 30 years.

Lottery officials, meanwhile, will be in Mentor on Wednesday to present the store with a retailer bonus check of $100,000.

Giant Eagle has not revealed what the company intends to do with its money.

41.684583 -81.340829