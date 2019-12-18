Live video and blog: Winter weather causes problems in Northeast Ohio



You can get a live look at GroundFOX by clicking on the video player above to see real time updates on road conditions.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – For a second day in a row, winter weather is affecting Northeast Ohio during one of the busiest traffic times of the day.

Folks headed out to work and school will likely see some slick spots on the roads.

***Check our school closings lists here***

The Ohio Department of Transportation has had its crews on the roads throughout the night.

ODOT has identified some areas Wednesday where you could see some problems.

Here is the list:

SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank

IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.

IR 271 @ IR 77

IR 90 @ E. 140th

SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line

SR 7 @ E Branch Ashtabula Riv

IR 90 @ PA state line

SR 528 @ SR 166

IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line

IR 90 @ CR 221 Paine Rd.

IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.

Speed limits have also been reduced on I-90 in Lake County.

You can check the latest updates from ODOT here.

We will be following updates on any weather issues that may effect your day in our live blog below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video