LIVE: ODOT crews comb Northeast Ohio to keep roads clear



CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s a drill we are used to, but when snow falls while we’re on the road, it can cause some problems.

That’s the case Wednesday morning, as people look to navigate the roads as they head in to work or school.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is ready.

Its crews have been working since before the snow started coming down again to keep roads clear.

The challenge of keeping roads clear DURING snow. Note the time in the upper left corner. The plow goes by at 4am and within just a couple minutes you can’t even tell they were there. This is why we say “passable not perfect” while snow is still falling. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/t4pXntW7HZ — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) December 18, 2019

4AM Briefing:

❄️ More than 300 crews out patrolling, treating, and plowing roads

❄️ Lake effect snow in NE Ohio

❄️ Pavement temps in the 20s

❄️ Watch for black ice

❄️ 22 routes closed/restricted due to flooding in SE Ohio

❄️ Check https://t.co/y2mdfitzGi for travel info pic.twitter.com/dSPgr8ZMEc — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) December 18, 2019

Snow squalls are moving in from Lake Erie. This is the view from a plow cam in one of our trucks on I-90 near Conneaut and an https://t.co/y2mdfitzGi cam near Ashtabula. For your safety, speeds have been reduced on I-90 in Lake Co. Nearly 300 crews are working, as of 3:45am. pic.twitter.com/rebI3Ow3od — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) December 18, 2019

Speed limits have been reduced on I-90 in Lake County.

More weather updates here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video