Herman Boone, legendary HS football coach portrayed in ‘Remember the Titans,’ dies at 84

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJW) — Herman Boone, the Virginia high school football coach that was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the film Remember the Titans, has passed away at 84.

Boone was one of the coaches for T.C. Williams High School’s legendary 1971 state championship team.

The school’s football boosters confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone,” they wrote.

Alexandria City Public Schools also released a statement on Twitter saying,

“We are truly saddened to hear of the death of Coach Herman Boone today. ACPS & the T.C. Williams Titans community will never forget his contribution to bringing our city together post-segregation. We encourage you to share your stories and memories of him with us. #RememberTheTitans.”

During his time at T.C. Williams, Boone was the only African American coach in the area. He led the Titans to a 13-0 record during the 1971 season after blending players from two area high schools to create a championship team.

Coach Bill Yoast, who passed away in May, joined Boone’s staff as the defensive coordinator and principal lieutenant for that season. He convinced players from his former team at Francis Hammond High School, which was an entirely white team, to join what would be an integrated team.

The team’s story inspired Disney’s film Remember the Titans, which was released in 2000 and also addressed the issues of racism that Boone and Yoast worked to combat.