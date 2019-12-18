WATCH LIVE: Giant Eagle makes announcement about getting rid of plastic bags

(WJW) — Giant Eagle said on Tuesday that they will be eliminating the use of single-use plastic bags by 2025.

Giant Eagle is making a public announcement about sharing their commitment to this effort at the Westlake Market District store at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the grocery chain, Americans use billions of plastic shopping bags each year and Giant Eagle is committed to being a leader in identifying solutions for this, as well as other environmental issues.

The company says the first demonstration of its ambitious single-use plastics commitment will be the elimination of single-use plastic bags in the front end of its northeast Ohio supermarket locations.

This effort will also be complemented by a chainwide plan to incentivize customer use of reusable bags throughout all their stores.

Giant Eagle’s announcement comes just days before Cuyahoga County’s plastic bag ban goes into effect on January 1.

According to Cuyahoga County’s ordinance, the “disposable plastic bag” ban will apply to bags made from “either non-compostable plastic or compostable plastic provided by retail establishment to a customer at point of sale for the purpose of transporting purchased items.”

The ordinance includes a written warning for first offenses, followed by a $100 fine then a $500 fine for second and third offenses, respectively. The fines would be imposed against the retailers and be enforced by the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs.

Some cities, including Cleveland and Brooklyn, have opted out of the ban or passed ordinances making their stores exempt.

