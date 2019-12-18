WATCH LIVE: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Fox 8 Jukebox: Beachwood Schools Holiday Strings

Posted 10:23 am, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22AM, December 18, 2019
CLEVELAND, Oh -- Talented students from the Beachwood School district filled the Fox 8 studio with beautiful holiday music. Under the direction of Lisa Goldman, the Beachwood Schools Holiday Strings is made up of students in grades 4th through 8th. The group has performed with the Cleveland Pops and at various community events.

