Fox 8 Jukebox: Beachwood Schools Holiday Strings

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Talented students from the Beachwood School district filled the Fox 8 studio with beautiful holiday music. Under the direction of Lisa Goldman, the Beachwood Schools Holiday Strings is made up of students in grades 4th through 8th. The group has performed with the Cleveland Pops and at various community events.
