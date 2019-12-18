Farewell snow, hello cold: Wind chills drop into single digits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- An arctic front brought another round of snow to Northeast Ohio Wednesday morning. Snow bands continue to affect the snowbelt, however, those bands are expected to fizzle.

In addition to the snow, it’s COLD! Wind chills dropped into the single digits Wednesday afternoon and the overnight temperatures will be bitterly cold!

After the next 24 hours, the forecast is pretty uneventful. Temperatures gradually warm above average as we head into the weekend and beyond. Those hoping for a white Christmas will likely be a bit disappointed. It appears as though we will be making up for lost degrees from last month. Temps are running well above seasonal normal.

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

