× Euclid City Schools to put emergency levy on March ballot

EUCLID (WJW)- The Euclid City School Board of Education has voted to place an emergency levy on the upcoming March ballot.

The board is asking for an 8.7 mill, 10-year property tax levy that would provide $5.6 million for the district’s financial needs.

“The need for additional funds for the operation of the district is a result of many factors that have contributed to us once again asking the voters of Euclid to support Euclid Schools,” Euclid City Schools Board of Education President Donna Sudar said.

Both the district’s 2018 renewal levy and the 2019 emergency levy failed.

If passed during the March 17 election, it would cost an owner of a $75,000 home an additional $19.03 a month.