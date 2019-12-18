Police arrest ‘Eddie the Elf’ for blasting Christmas music and drinking too much eggnog

GUTHERIE, Ok. (WJW) — Detectives are investigating after “Eddie the Elf” went on a crime spree in Oklahoma this week.

According to the Gutherie Police Department, the popular holiday toy was arrested on one count of Elf Mischief.

Police said he was found at a local nursing home tuning all the radios to the song “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer.”

He also appeared to have drank too much eggnog, which they said was “way beyond the legal limit.”

The suspect is linked to other incidents, including snorting snowflakes, stealing tinsel, and shorting out Christmas lights.

Bail was set at 300 candy canes and he was ordered to be placed on the Naughty List for not less than a year.