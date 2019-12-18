Drivers upset as Strongsville traffic congestion worsens over holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) - Drivers in Strongsville are upset as an area well known for traffic congestion is only getting worse around the holidays.

“It’s pretty bad. It doesn’t matter what time of day, there is a lot of waiting,” said Brian Kulak, driver.

It’s an intersection mess on Pearl Road at Westwood Drive and Route 82.

“It’s annoying because the timing isn’t right and you can’t get over to 82 because cars are blocking traffic and you can’t get around it,” said Lucy Pozek, driver.

And when you add in all that holiday traffic, it’s very stressful for drivers.

“At night it is so clustered, some nights I wonder what is going on,” said Toren Jackson, driver.

So, what is going on? Well, the city of Strongsville posted on their Facebook page Wednesday that the reason is the traffic detectors and signals were removed in the fall as part of an ongoing safety and beautification project.

However, the poles for the new signals still aren’t here.

In the meantime, the signals at Pearl, 82 and Westwood are operating on a timer and aren't adjusting for traffic.

The city says they are looking at changing the timing to keep southbound traffic from backing up.

But until then, they are asking drivers to be patient and say as soon as they get the equipment, the traffic lights will go up.