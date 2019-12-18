WATCH LIVE: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Def Leppard, Motley Crue with Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts coming to FirstEnergy Stadium

Posted 10:18 am, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, December 18, 2019

CLEVELAND (WJW)-Get ready to rock out this summer at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts is coming to Cleveland on July 3.

Tickets officially go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.

Additional information on presale opportunities, including for Browns season ticket members, will be shared when available.

The tour saw the fastest sell-out in Miller Park history in Milwaukee with additional shows selling out instantly in Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, and Denver.

