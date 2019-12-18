Cleveland dispatcher raises money to buy bed sheets for sexual assault victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland dispatcher held a fundraiser to buy bed sheets for sexual assault victims.

Dispatcher Amanda Randolph says she understands that sexual assault victims have a lot to deal with when they go to the police to report what happened to them, so she took it upon herself to take one thing off their plate.

More times than not, victims have to turn over their bed sheets for evidence, leaving them without any.

Randolph met with her boss, Commander Debra Brumfield, who approved of her idea to hold a fundraiser to buy bed sheets for sexual assault victims.

They raised more than $1,000 from the fundraiser and purchased the sheets a few weeks ago.

“They are going through the worst thing possible, so the last thing they need to worry about is how they are going to get another set of sheets to sleep on that night,” Randolph said.

Brumfield said she is proud of her dispatcher.

“It’s an awesome way to help the healing process of these victims,” Brumfield said.