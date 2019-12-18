Cleveland Clinic to offer fully paid leave to new parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday announced fully paid leave for new parents.

In an online statement, the Clinic said, "At Cleveland Clinic, our employees are considered caregivers. They are the heart of our health system, and caring for them means investing in them and their families. That’s why improving the caregiver experience is one of our top priorities."

The Clinic announced a new benefit for its caregivers and their families.

Fully paid time away to eligible new parents will be offered by April of 2020.

Eight weeks of maternity leave for the mother following childbirth, plus 4 weeks of parental leave.

For the other parent, 4 weeks of parental leave.

The Clinic said paid family leave offers economic security and peace of mind to families. " And it has a positive effect on the health and well-being of both the mother and the newborn," Tom Mihaljevic, M.D.

Cleveland Clinic CEO and President, said.

