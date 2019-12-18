WATCH LIVE: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Christmas surprise: Drivers get $100 instead of traffic ticket

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (WJW)-- Doylestown police were spreading cheer Wednesday afternoon when they pulled several people over for minor traffic violations.

Instead of getting a ticket, the drivers received a friendly warning and cash.

“It’s our $100 traffic stop campaign,” explained Lt. Kevin Milburn. “Instead of issuing traffic citations we are giving out $100 bills to help with the holidays.”

Doylestown Police Chief Casey Tester said the program started about five years ago when a local couple approached police and wanted to donate money to give back to the community. Each year the couple donates $1,000.

The drivers who were stopped Wednesday were extremely grateful.

One driver said he planned to use the money to help someone else this holiday season.

