Caught on camera: Rocky River officers rescue student who fell off break wall and into Lake Erie

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) -- Police body cameras were rolling as officers responded to Rocky River Park after a student on a field trip fell off a break wall and into the chilly waters of Lake Erie.

With the air temperature hovering near freezing, Rocky River Patrolman Monte Hamaoui and Sgt. Ronald Flowers felt that time was of the essence.

“We knew that if he had been in the water a long time, he would be exposed to hypothermia, so we wanted to make sure we got down there and got him out of the water as quickly as possible,” said Sgt. Flowers.

The police officers were initially concerned because they could not see the 13-year-old boy in the water or find the teacher who had initially contacted the department. It turned out that while walking along the shoreline at the park, the group had wandered onto private lakefront property.

The officers searched the shoreline until they eventually found the teacher on the break wall and the boy down below.

Patrolman Hamaoui then threw a rope down to the boy and told him to put a lasso around his body. With the officers, the teacher and the other students pulling the rope together, they were able to pull the boy to safety.

He was checked out by paramedics and given a clean bill of health, thanks in large part to the quick response of the police officers.

"It felt great, you know it's great when you can save somebody like that, especially in those type of conditions,” said Sgt. Flowers.

FOX 8 was able to speak with the teacher by phone, and he said the boy and his family are grateful for the efforts of the officers.