Boston Mills, Brandywine ski resorts opening Friday

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — Boston Mills and Brandywine ski resorts are opening on Friday.

Resort officials say they have finally built a strong enough snow base to begin spinning the lifts for the 2019-2020 season.

Resort snowmakers are working diligently to take advantage of the cold front that is currently sweeping through Northeast Ohio. Snowguns will continue running throughout the day on Wednesday and, as long as the weather

permits, on Thursday too.

The resorts want to provide the best possible conditions for opening day.

Boston Mills, Brandywine and Polar Blast have released their opening weekend hours. They are listed below:

Boston Mills Opening Weekend Hours:

Friday, Dec. 20; 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21; 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22; 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Brandywine Opening Weekend Hours:

Friday, Dec. 20; 3:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21; 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22; 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Polar Blast Opening Weekend Hours:

Friday, Dec. 20; 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21; 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22; 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

For the complete season schedule, visit the Boston Mills-Brandywine website, here.