WATCH LIVE: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Boston Mills, Brandywine ski resorts opening Friday

Posted 4:28 pm, December 18, 2019, by

Courtesy: Boston Mills Brandywine and Alpine Valley

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — Boston Mills and Brandywine ski resorts are opening on Friday.

Resort officials say they have finally built a strong enough snow base to begin spinning the lifts for the 2019-2020 season.

Resort snowmakers are working diligently to take advantage of the cold front that is currently sweeping through Northeast Ohio. Snowguns will continue running throughout the day on Wednesday and, as long as the weather
permits, on Thursday too.

The resorts want to provide the best possible conditions for opening day.

Boston Mills, Brandywine and Polar Blast have released their opening weekend hours. They are listed below:

Boston Mills Opening Weekend Hours:
Friday, Dec. 20; 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21; 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22; 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Brandywine Opening Weekend Hours:
Friday, Dec. 20; 3:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21; 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22; 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Polar Blast Opening Weekend Hours:
Friday, Dec. 20; 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21; 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22; 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

For the complete season schedule, visit the Boston Mills-Brandywine website, here.

Google Map for coordinates 41.264099 by -81.563211.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.