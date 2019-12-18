Bitter cold temperatures with more snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- An arctic front brought another round of snow to Northeast Ohio this morning. Here are the latest snow reports:

Lake effect snow bands will set up later this afternoon mainly east and continue through early Thursday morning for our snow belt communities. Additional accumulations will be likely where bands persist. Watch out for rapidly changing conditions with visibility reduced to less than a quarter mile at times. Another band of lake effect snow will develop across western areas this evening. If this holds true, there are spots under that band that could pick up an additional 1-2″.

Here’s the latest snow forecast:

In addition to the snow, it’s COLD! Wind chills have dropped into the single digits this afternoon and tonight’s temperatures will be bitterly cold! Here’s a snap shot of subzero wind chills showing up with lows ranging in the upper single digits to low teens. STAY WARM!

After this next 24 hours the forecast is pretty uneventful. Temperatures gradually warm above average as we head into the weekend and beyond. Those hoping for a white Christmas will need a Christmas miracle!

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

40% of the time we see at least ONE INCH OF SNOW between December 24 and 26th! Here are the years with MORE THAN 1″ since 1980. The most ever was Christmas 2002