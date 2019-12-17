‘We’ll miss him forever’: Dog named Cosmo from ‘Fuller House’ dies after surgery complications

(WJW) — “Fuller House” dog Cosmo passed away due to complications from surgery, according to the show’s Instagram account.

The show wrote: “We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. 💛 We’ll miss him forever.”

Several “Fuller House” cast members paid tribute to Cosmo on social media.

Candace Cameron wrote: “Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet right now. Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug.”

Actress Jodie Sweetin also posted: “As you may have heard, our beloved Cosmo has passed away. He had gone in for surgery and suffered complications. Our little Cosmo was always such a good boy and our hearts are (broken). Say hello to Comet for me, buddy.”

Actor Dave Coulier also weighed in: “We’re all so sad that our beautiful boy, Cosmo passed away from surgery complications. He grew up fullerhouse and will be loved and missed forever.”

The show’s final episode was taped just a few weeks ago, according to PEOPLE.