UPS driver shot on Cleveland’s east side speaking out after shooter pleads guilty

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A UPS driver who was shot multiple times while on the job is now speaking out, just one day after the gunman pleaded guilty to multiple felonies inside a Cuyahoga County courtroom.

55-year-old Timothy Marks, a UPS driver, was delivering packages on Cleveland’s Scovill Avenue back in October when he sensed danger.

The shooter, 42-year-old Joel Parker of Cleveland, followed Marks to his UPS truck, demanded money and then opened fire at him.

"I passed him on the sidewalk and he asked for money and I tapped my pockets and said I have no money on me," Marks explained. “Then I got back to the end of my truck and I looked back and he was like 20-yards behind me still, so then I ran down the side of the truck jumped in my car seat and before I could start the truck up, he was at my driver's side door with the shotgun, a sawed-off shotgun."

After giving the suspect half of the $77 he had in his wallet, Marks was able to close the doors, grab his cell and call for help.

He laid down inside the cargo area while talking to dispatch. However, Parker was still demanding more cash and opened fire into the vehicle.

“So, by the time I told the 911 operator I was on the floor, I was like send an ambulance too. He just shot me."

Police body cameras captured Parkers’ quick arrest inside a nearby apartment building.

Marks says he is still recovering at home after being struck in the back of the head, the wrist, his shoulder and chest, his knee and foot. In fact, some of the bullet fragments inside his head still remain.

"Because they went in so deep they can't get them out without some more consequences," Marks said.

He does plan to return to work very soon. But unfortunately, he's often reminded about his near-death experience since more and more drivers just like him are being targeted, not only here in Northeast Ohio, but nationwide.

On Monday, an Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint on Cleveland’s east side. And last week, a UPS driver in Florida was one of four killed after his truck was hijacked.

Marks, who has worked at UPS for thirty years says he is grateful to be alive today, spending even more time with his two children and three-year-old grandson this holiday season.

“It's amazing because I don't let the -- before you let the little things, but now it's like you know what? I don't worry about the small things anymore," he said.

Parker is facing up to 33 years in prison. His sentencing is set for December 30.

