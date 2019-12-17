× Upcoming holidays impact trash collection in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is reminding residents that trash pick-up will be delayed over the holidays.

The City of Cleveland Department of Public Works will not be collecting waste on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25) or New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1).

Trash collection will be delayed by one day following each of these holidays.

Cleveland also wants resident to know they have not scheduled a separate pick-up for discarded Christmas trees. Trees should be stripped of lights and ornaments and placed on tree lawns for pick-up on scheduled collection days.

All city offices will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s too, in observance of the holidays. The offices will reopen the day after each holiday.

For more information regarding waste collection, please call the Division of Waste Collection at (216) 664-3711 or visit their website, here.