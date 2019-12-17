Teen snatched by 4 men while walking with mother in Bronx street reportedly staged kidnapping

BRONX, N.Y. (WJW) — A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly snatched by four men on a Bronx, New York street reportedly staged the entire incident.

Sources told CBS New York that Karol Sanchez confessed that the apparent kidnapping was staged after being reunited with her family on Tuesday.

The New York Police Department began their search for Sanchez after blurry surveillance video showed her abduction Monday night around 11:30.

Seeking Immediate Information in regards to a kidnapping last night in the vicinity of Eagle Ave and E 156th St. 16 year old Karol Sanchez was walking with her mother when 4 men in a beige sedan forced her into their vehicle and fled the scene. Any info PLEASE 📞 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/rgc8VWBgGv — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) December 17, 2019

The video shows four men in a sedan pull up to Sanchez and her mother, grab the teen and push her mother to the ground.

The NYPD issued an Amber Alert for the girl and canvassed the neighborhood with missing posters.

On Tuesday afternoon Sanchez returned to the scene of the kidnapping and turned herself in to police.

“She was shaken up. She was bending over, grabbing her knees, and discussing with the police. And that’s when they took her into the parking garage for questioning,” Zani Koxha, who witnessed Sanchez turn herself in, told the news outlet.

Sanchez was taken to the police station and reportedly she told authorities she staged the entire incident with four accomplices.

She allegedly cited family issues as the root of her unhappiness.

Police are still looking for the alleged accomplices. They want to speak with all people involved before deciding who, if anyone, to charge.