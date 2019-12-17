× Switching up Santa? The makeover some want to give Old Saint Nick

A Santa survey is making headlines again and it shows just what changes some people want to make to Old Saint Nick.

The survey by logo-making company Graphics Springs says some people would “re-brand” Santa Claus as either gender neutral or female.

About 10% of people surveyed said Santa should be a woman; about 19% said Old Saint Nick should be gender neutral.

Four-thousand people across the United States and the United Kingdom were reportedly asked what their “Modern Santa” would look like.

The company asked, “For generations, Santa has been depicted with his traditional red and white jacket, bobble hat and full beard. But what would Santa look like if he was re-branded for today?”

According to those polled, 9% say Santa should have an iPhone; 8% would like to see him in sneakers.

It looks like nearly 14% would have him do away with Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer in exchange for a flying car. Nearly 7% suggest he use a limo to get around.

As far as a new look, 7% think Santa should have tattoos, and only 5% think he should shave his beard.

All the results, here.