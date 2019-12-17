Snow, sleet and rain for morning commute; lake effect snow moves in tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Snow, sleet and rain are falling Tuesday morning across Northeast Ohio.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for many people across Northeast Ohio due to possibly slick road conditions.

StormFOX radar shows minimal accumulation south of Akron.

The majority of the accumulation between 5 a.m. and noon will be in the Cleveland area.

The precipitation will get heavier throughout the morning commute.

There will be dry breaks this afternoon.

About half of everything that comes down is going to melt.

Lake effect snow will move in tonight after the evening commute.

It could set up some additional challenges for Wednesday morning's commute.

A reinforcing cold front will energize the Lake Erie Snow Machine and potentially add several more inches of snow to our Snowbelt communities by Wednesday night as much colder air settles in for a day or so. Then, we get a nice stretch of quiet weather as we head into the final weekend before Christmas.

