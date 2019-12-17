Sheriff: Lorain middle school student arrested after threatening school shooting

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A middle school student was arrested Tuesday after threatening a school shooting.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says they received a suspicious condition complaint on Tuesday afternoon stating that a student or possibly two students were planning a school shooting at Durling Middle School.

The shooting was allegedly going to occur during school hours on Thursday.

Officials immediately began investigating the complaint and identified a Durling Middle School student as the single suspect.

Deputies interviewed the student who they say admitted to making the threat. The investigation revealed that the student did not intend to carry out his threat.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Facility. His identity is not being released.

The sheriff’s office says Clearview School District officials were notified of the threat and the student’s arrest.

No students or officers were injured during this investigation.