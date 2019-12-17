Share your joy: You can win $10K for posting a photo with your favorite Nabisco snack

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Looking for a quick way to earn big cash?

Mondelēz International, the parent company to Nabisco, is holding a contest that gives snack lovers the chance to win $10,000.

All you have to do is post a photo with any of their products. This includes Oreos, Ritz, Wheat Thins, Honey Maid, Nilla Wafers or Triscuits.

There are three ways to enter.

  1. Twitter or Instagram: Post a photo using the hashtags #ShareYourJoyWithUs and #sweepstakes
  2. Facebook: Comment on Nabisco’s post advertising the promotion on the OreoRitzWheat ThinsHoney MaidNilla Wafers or Triscuit page and include the hashtags #ShareYourJoyWithUs and #sweepstakes
  3. Website: Visit ShareYourJoyWithUs.com and upload your photo by sharing a valid email address with the company

Website entries will also automatically be entered in the Instant Win Game, which includes the following prizes:

  • $30 Netflix gift card (1,000 winners)
  • Living room décor set (5 winners)
  • Flat screen HD TV (5 winners)
  • Streaming Media Device (10 winners)
  • Hot cocoa gift pack (75 winners)
  • Holiday recipe inspiration kit (25 winners)
  • Smart home device (10 winners)
  • Holiday snack packs (125 winners)
  • Mondelēz experience box (25 winners)
  • Digital camera (5 winners)

The company says you can enter the contest without actually purchasing any snack products by taking a picture of yourself with this image.

The contest is open to residents of the 50 United States, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico who are 18 years of age and older.  Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on December 31.

Click here to read the official contest rules.

Click here for more on the Share Your Joy with Us contest.

