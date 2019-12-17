Live updates on winter weather’s impact on Northeast Ohio
Report: Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bags by 2025

Posted 5:49 am, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53AM, December 17, 2019

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WJW) — Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle is expected to announce the elimination of single-use plastic bags by 2025.

According to WTAE, the announcement is expected Tuesday afternoon.

WTAE reported that grocery chain will announce that it’s also moving away from other single-use plastics like straws, plastic food containers, and bottled beverages.

Giant Eagle said it was making the move because only about one percent of the 14 billion plastic bags Americans use each year are recycled or reused.

