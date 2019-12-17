× Police say suspect found with Amazon packages after delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police on Tuesday released more information about the carjacking of an Amazon delivery driver.

According to a police report, officers responded to a robbery in progress on E. 138th St. and Harvard Ave. at around 1:39 p.m. Monday.

The driver told police he was getting out of the truck when he was approached by an unknown male with a ski mask covering his face. He said the suspect pointed a handgun at him, then jumped in the van and took off.

The delivery driver tried to open the rear van door before the suspect took off, but he stumbled and scraped his leg due to the momentum of the vehicle driving off. He was treated for a laceration.

The van was being tracked by the delivery driver’s supervisor, and was located parked at E. 127th Street.

Officers responded and found the van with the rear door open. Amazon packages were found in the garage, and porch areas of an abandoned home.

A witness across the street said he saw someone leave the area in a Monte Carlo with tinted windows.

When officers located that vehicle, they said the driver was seen fleeing from it. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was caught.

Officers found a firearm and several Amazon packages inside the Monte Carlo.

Police said the delivery driver positively identified the suspect as the person who carjacked him.

The suspect was then arrested.