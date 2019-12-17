× Police investigating threats that caused evacuation of Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– Lorain police are conducting an investigation into threats that caused the evacuation of Lorain High School.

According to Lorain City Schools, on Tuesday morning, the high school was evacuated after a series of phone calls were placed to the administration building via Google Voice.

Those calls were deemed credible but unconfirmed, according to Safety Coordinator Reuben Figueroa.

To ensure the safety of everyone at the high school and to prevent panic, the district said a fire alarm was activated to evacuate.

Students and staff were escorted from the buildings and moved to safe areas.

Lorain police conducted a sweep of the buildings.

No confirmed threat was found, so students and staff returned to the high school.

“Lorain City Schools takes all threats made to its staff and scholars seriously, and continues to work to provide spaces conducive to safe learning,” a press release stated.

Information about the calls was handed over to the Lorain Police Department for a full investigation.

The district asks that if you have any questions, or information regarding the threats, please contact the Lorain Police Department.