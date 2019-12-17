Photos: Firefighters rescue dog that chased cat up tree

LATHROP, Ca. (WJW) — Firefighters are known for rescuing cats out of trees.

But German Shepherds?

Lathrop Manteca Fire District in California shared photos of just that on Facebook.

According to the post, firefighters were called to rescue a dog that chased a black cat up a tree.

He appeared to have been rescued safely.

The department wrote: “Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree.”