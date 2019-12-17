‘Only as good as our people’: Michigan company gives 13 cars, 30 cruises away at holiday party

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJW) — A company in Michigan had a successful year this year, so it paid it forward to employees with cruises and Cadillacs.

WXYZ reports United Shore had a record-breaking year in 2019, with more than $106 billion in mortgage lending. So during their holiday party earlier this month, they gave away 13 cars and 30 cruises to the Bahamas.

The Chainsmokers also performed.

The company has 5,000 employees. It plans to hire 2,000 workers next year.

“People, secret is people,” CEO Matt Ishbia told WXYZ. “How do we make sure we appreciate them because this company is only as good as our people.”

Ishbia said his company offers perks like a gym, basketball court, game room, salon and spa. He said he doesn’t want employees to work over 40 hours a week.

“Take care of people. Do right by your people. Focus on the culture and the team and you’re going to end up winning.”

