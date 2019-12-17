Winter weather advisory for Ashtabula, Lake counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The evening will be a quiet one!

A winter weather advisory is in effect late tonight through early Thursday afternoon for Lake and Ashtabula counties.

However, a reinforcing cold front will energize the Lake Erie snow machine and add several more inches of snow late tonight/Wednesday morning for a large portion of the Cleveland metro area between 5 and 9 a.m. Wednesday. The lake effect snow will continue through early Thursday morning for the heart of the snow belt. Additional accumulations will be likely.

