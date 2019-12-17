WATCH LIVE: House Democrats set to move one step closer to impeachment with Rules Committee vote

More snow on the way: Winter storm watch for Ashtabula, Lake counties

Posted 11:16 am, December 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:33PM, December 17, 2019
CLEVELAND -- We get a little break this afternoon from the snow, but then a reinforcing cold front will energize the Lake Erie Snow Machine and potentially add several more inches of snow late tonight/Wednesday morning commute for a large portion of the Cleveland metro area between 5 and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the mid 20s so accumulations will occur much faster. Additional accumulations in the heart of the snow belt later in the day Wednesday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Ashtabula and Lake counties from late tonight through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy lake-effect snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches.

 

