CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Kristalyn Marcum is 30.

She's been missing since November 27 in Cleveland.

Police do not have any information about what she was wearing or where she might have gone.

She's 5'4" and 180 lbs.

If you have information that can help, call police at (216)348-4232.

