Live video and blog: Winter weather impacts Northeast Ohio



CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An icy mix is falling over Northeast Ohio Tuesday morning.

It could create some trouble spots as traffic picks up on the roads throughout the morning.

You can watch FOX 8’s Patty Harken live in GroundFOX by clicking on the video player above to see the roads in real time.

Many people in Northeast Ohio are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

More details on the warning here.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has had crews out treating the roads since before the ice and snow started falling.

ODOT has identified a few slick areas Tuesday morning.

Here is the list:

IR 480 @ SR 10

IR 90 @ SR 252

IR 71 @ Drake Rd.

IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.

IR 77 @ SR 82

IR 271 @ IR 77

IR 271 @ Medina Line Road

SR 21 @ Ridgewood Rd

IR 77 @ Killian Rd

IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd

US 422 @ TR 188 River Rd.

US 422 @ SR 44

IR 271 @ IR 90

You can check the latest updates from ODOT here.

We will be following updates on any weather issues that may effect your day in our live blog below.