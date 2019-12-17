Live updates on winter weather’s impact on Northeast Ohio
Live video and blog: Winter weather impacts Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An icy mix is falling over Northeast Ohio Tuesday morning.

It could create some trouble spots as traffic picks up on the roads throughout the morning.

You can watch FOX 8’s Patty Harken live in GroundFOX by clicking on the video player above to see the roads in real time.

Many people in Northeast Ohio are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

More details on the warning here.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has had crews out treating the roads since before the ice and snow started falling.

ODOT has identified a few slick areas Tuesday morning.

Here is the list:
IR 480 @ SR 10
IR 90 @ SR 252
IR 71 @ Drake Rd.
IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.
IR 77 @ SR 82
IR 271 @ IR 77
IR 271 @ Medina Line Road
SR 21 @ Ridgewood Rd
IR 77 @ Killian Rd
IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd
US 422 @ TR 188 River Rd.
US 422 @ SR 44
IR 271 @ IR 90

You can check the latest updates from ODOT here.

We will be following updates on any weather issues that may effect your day in our live blog below.

