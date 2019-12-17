Lauryn Hill to perform at MGM Northfield Park

NORTHFIELD (WJW)- Grammy-winning singer, Ms. Lauryn Hill is coming to Northeast Ohio.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December at 20 at 10 a.m. for the performance at MGM Northfield Park on March 12.

Ms.Hill was born in New Jersey Born in a home that was surrounded by music. She was the lone female member of The Fugees, before launching her solo career and critically acclaimed album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.’

The recording earned a record-breaking five Grammy Awards.

Tickets for the March performance start at $68.50.

