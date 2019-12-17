Husband of missing mom and newborn asks public to call police ‘if you see an awesome mom with a baby’

AUSTIN, Texas (WJW) – Police in Austin will be holding a press conference Monday afternoon to update the search for Heidi Broussard and her two-week-old daughter, Margot Carey.

Broussard’s husband Shane Carey talked to CBS Austin.

“If you see an awesome mom with a baby walking around or in a suspicious van or car or anything, please just somebody call,” Carey pleaded.

The news outlet caught up with Carey at a T-Mobile store, where they say he was trying to get cell phone records.

Police say Broussard dropped her son off at school Thursday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Carey says when he got home at 2 p.m., he received a call from the school that Broussard had not picked up his son.

That’s when he says he called police.

In a statement to Monday, APD said:

“The disappearance of Heidi Broussard and Margot Carey is still a very active and ongoing investigation. We don’t have any new information to provide at this time… We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in locating Heidi and Margot. If anyone sees them or knows of their whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately.”

