Huntington Bank to close 30 locations in Giant Eagle stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Huntington Bank is closing 30 of its branches inside Giant Eagle stores in Ohio.

In a statement to FOX 8, Huntington says the move is to meet their customers' evolving needs.

The closure will take place on February 15, 2020.

According to Huntington, all the affected locations have an exisiting Huntington branch within 5 minutes.

Some of the locations that will close include the Ashtabula Giant Eagle Branch, the Jamestown Giant Eagle Branch and the Howland Market Giant Eagle in Warren, Austintown Giant Eagle Branch in Youngstown, the Canton Giant Eagle Branch, Edgecliff Giant Eagle Branch in Cleveland, as well as the South Euclid Giant Eagle Branch, Fairlawn Giant Eagle on West Market and the Snowview Plaza GE Branch.