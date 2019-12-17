Live updates on winter weather’s impact on Northeast Ohio
Hundreds of ODOT crews hard at work to ease problems for morning commute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Hours before snow started falling over Northeast Ohio, crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation were already hard at work.

ODOT began treating roads early Monday evening.

As of Tuesday morning, there are still hundreds of workers treating the roads.

The biggest concern about the weather was not the amount of ice and snow, but simply the timing, since much of it will be coming down as folks are headed to work Tuesday.

"It's gonna be expected to kind of be dumping a lot of snow during the morning commute. So during the Tuesday morning commute, folks should be giving themselves plenty of extra time," said ODOT spokeswoman Amanda McFarland.

