Hundreds of ODOT crews hard at work to ease problems for morning commute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Hours before snow started falling over Northeast Ohio, crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation were already hard at work.

ODOT began treating roads early Monday evening.

As of Tuesday morning, there are still hundreds of workers treating the roads.

As of 3:25am, we have more than 900 crews on the road across the state. They will continue working around the clock to plow and treat roadways. Please give them plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/wgYA0tbEwT — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) December 17, 2019

The biggest concern about the weather was not the amount of ice and snow, but simply the timing, since much of it will be coming down as folks are headed to work Tuesday.

"It's gonna be expected to kind of be dumping a lot of snow during the morning commute. So during the Tuesday morning commute, folks should be giving themselves plenty of extra time," said ODOT spokeswoman Amanda McFarland.

You can see video of ODOT workers preparing to hit the roads by watching the video above.

41.499320 -81.694361