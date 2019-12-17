× Giant Eagle announces commitment to eliminating single-use plastics

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has confirmed to FOX 8 that they will be eliminating the use of single-use plastic bags by 2025.

Giant Eagle will make a public announcement sharing their commitment to this effort at the Westlake Market District store, located at 30275 Detroit Road, on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

According to the grocery chain, Americans use billion fo plastic shopping bags each year and Giant Eagle is committed to being a leader in identifying solutions for this, as well as other environmental issues.

The company says the first demonstration of its ambitious single-use plastics commitment will be the elimination of single-use plastic bags in the front end of its northeast Ohio supermarket locations.

This effort will also be complemented by a chainwide plan to incentivize customer use of reusable bags throughout all their stores.

Giant Eagle’s announcement comes just days before Cuyahoga County’s plastic bag ban goes into effect on January 1.

According to Cuyahoga County’s ordinance, the “disposable plastic bag” ban will apply to bags made from “either non-compostable plastic or compostable plastic provided by retail establishment to a customer at point of sale for the purpose of transporting purchased items.”

The ordinance includes a written warning for first offenses, followed by a $100 fine then a $500 fine for second and third offenses, respectively. The fines would be imposed against the retailers and be enforced by the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs.

Some cities, including Cleveland and Brooklyn, have opted out of the ban or passed ordinances making their stores exempt.

