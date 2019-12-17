Fox Recipe Box: Ginger Molasses Cookies

CLEVELAND, Oh — Ginger molasses cookies are delicious any time of the year, but for many people this recipe is synonymous with the holidays. Chef Bob Sferra is the owner of Culinary Occasions and he visited the Fox Recipe Box to share his recipe for this popular cookie with Fox 8’s Stacey Frey. Click here to learn more about Culinary Occasions and the events and classes they have scheduled.

Chewy Ginger Molasses Cookies

Makes approximately 24 cookies

4 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

8 ounces unsalted butter (2 sticks), softened

2 whole eggs

½ cup unsulphured molasses

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, salt, baking soda and spices, then whisk to mix evenly.

In a mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together the sugar and butter until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs, molasses and vanilla extract, beat until blended. On low speed, beat in the flour mixture until incorporated, do not overbeat or the dough will become tough.

When the dough has a soft, uniform consistency, scoop and roll in the turbinado sugar and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Leave at least 1 inch between cookies.

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until firm to the touch. Cool on baking sheets for 1 minute; use a large off-set spatula to transfer to wire racks to cool completely.