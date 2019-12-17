× Detectives investigating theft of Terry Francona’s World Series rings

TUCSON, Ariz. (WJW) — Authorities in Arizona are investigating after two World Series rings and a large check were stolen from the home of Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Francona’s Tucson home on November 7, around noon, for reports of a theft.

Deputies discovered that Francona’s World Series rings were missing and believed to be stolen. Francona received these rings after leading the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles as the manager in 2004 and 2007.

Officials say it was later discovered that the rings had been sold to a sports memorabilia store in Phoenix.

Detectives also discovered that a $245,830 check belonging to Francona was fraudulently deposited earlier this year.

This robbery remains under investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

