× Cranberry Bread with Orange Mascarpone & Fresh Fruit

Dannika Stevenson, Culinary Instructor & Food Stylist. Owner of SIP.SAVOR.SOUL.

234-738-9311 sipsavorsoulllc@gmail.com fb: Dannika Stevenson fb: Sip.Savor.Soul.

Cranberry Bread with Orange Mascarpone and Fresh Fruit Topping

Cranberry Bread

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup sugar

2 cups fresh cranberries

1 cup low sugar or fresh squeezed orange juice

2 eggs

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Orange Mascarpone Cream

8oz tub mascarpone cheese

½ navel orange, squeezed and juiced, enough for 1 TB

¼ cup agave nectar

Topping

Fresh Berries

Powdered Sugar

Mint

Soak cranberries in orange juice for at least an hr. In a medium bowl whisk flour and sugar. In another bowl whisk eggs and vanilla. Scoop 2 cups cranberries (with juice) in egg mixture and stir. Add flour mixture to wet mixture slowly until well incorporated. Pour batter in greased loaf pan. Bake 325 for an hr. Insert tooth pick to check if done. Set aside to cool.

*To toast, add 1 TB olive oil in medium pan on medium heat. Slice bread and add to pan. Brown on both sides. In a small bowl, add mascarpone and nectar, stir. Fold in juice and orange zest. Top with fresh fruit. Dust with powdered sugar and add mint leaf.

Events

Tuesday, December 17th from 6-7pm

Healthy Cooking for the Holidays

Summa Health Equity Center

1493 S Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH 44320

Free Event, Register today @ (330) 865-5333