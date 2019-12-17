WATCH LIVE: House Democrats set to move one step closer to impeachment with Rules Committee vote

Cranberry Bread with Orange Mascarpone & Fresh Fruit

Posted 10:57 am, December 17, 2019, by

Dannika Stevenson, Culinary Instructor & Food Stylist. Owner of SIP.SAVOR.SOUL.
234-738-9311   sipsavorsoulllc@gmail.com  fb: Dannika Stevenson fb: Sip.Savor.Soul.

Cranberry Bread with Orange Mascarpone and Fresh Fruit Topping
 Cranberry Bread
2 cups self-rising flour
1 cup sugar
2 cups fresh cranberries
1 cup low sugar or fresh squeezed orange juice
2 eggs
1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Orange Mascarpone Cream
8oz tub mascarpone cheese
½ navel orange, squeezed and juiced, enough for 1 TB
¼ cup agave nectar
Topping
Fresh Berries
Powdered Sugar
Mint

Soak cranberries in orange juice for at least an hr.  In a medium bowl whisk flour and sugar.  In another bowl whisk eggs and vanilla.  Scoop 2 cups cranberries (with juice) in egg mixture and stir.  Add flour mixture to wet mixture slowly until well incorporated.  Pour batter in greased loaf pan.  Bake 325 for an hr.   Insert tooth pick to check if done.  Set aside to cool.

*To toast, add 1 TB olive oil in medium pan on medium heat.  Slice bread and add to pan.  Brown on both sides.  In a small bowl, add mascarpone and nectar, stir. Fold in juice and orange zest.  Top with fresh fruit.  Dust with powdered sugar and add mint leaf.

Events

Tuesday, December 17th  from 6-7pm

Healthy Cooking for the Holidays

Summa Health Equity Center
1493 S Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH 44320

Free Event, Register today @ (330) 865-5333

