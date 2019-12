Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Throughout December, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local volunteers as Cleveland's Own.

Today, we're honoring Jonathon Gray. He is CEO and founder of Trials for Hope.

The organization helps bring dignity and hope to the less fortunate in the Cleveland area.

It hosts free markets and community meals and links people who have excess medical supplies with others who need them.

To nominate a volunteer, click here.