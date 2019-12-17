WATCH LIVE: Pro-impeachment rally held in Cleveland

Posted 4:46 pm, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:04PM, December 17, 2019

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ahead of Wednesday’s expected vote, citizens are gathering in Cleveland Tuesday evening to voice their opinions on whether or not President Trump should be impeached.

A group in favor of the president’s impeachment and removal from office scheduled a rally for 5:00 p.m. at Market Square Park at West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Organizers call it a “Nobody is Above the Law” protest. Similar rallies are expected to take place in 500 cities across the country, according to the grassroots organizers.

Supporters of President Trump’s impeachment are expected to line the streets with signs publicly showing their support for the president’s impeachment and removal from office.

They say the rally is also designed to put pressure on elected representatives in Ohio to vote in favor of the two impeachment articles, which have been outlined as abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

An indoor rally is scheduled at the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party headquarters at 7:00 p.m.

